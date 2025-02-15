Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NHYDY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Featured Articles

