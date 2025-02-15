Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.56 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.65). Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65), with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.
Northern 2 VCT Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £115.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.87.
Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern 2 VCT had a return on equity of 335.60% and a net margin of 7,373.23%.
Northern 2 VCT Increases Dividend
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.
