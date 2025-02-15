NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.87. 3,919,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,249,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.
NuScale Power Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Transactions at NuScale Power
In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
