NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.87. 3,919,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,249,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 135,178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

