Oak Root LLC Sells 11,460 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Root LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Oak Root LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $561.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

