Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) Releases Earnings Results

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Old Market Capital had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 136.41%.

Old Market Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27. Old Market Capital has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Get Old Market Capital alerts:

About Old Market Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Market Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Market Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.