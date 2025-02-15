Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC) Releases Earnings Results

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Old Market Capital had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 136.41%.
Old Market Capital Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OMCC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27. Old Market Capital has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.55.
About Old Market Capital
