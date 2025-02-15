ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Decreased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 4.0% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 241,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 318.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.0 %

OKE opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.19%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

