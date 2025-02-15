Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 4,424,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,809. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.