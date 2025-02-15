Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces Earnings Results

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 4,424,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,809. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

