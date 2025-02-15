Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Orkla ASA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORKLY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.59. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.