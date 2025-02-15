Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 61,511,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 32,278,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

Oxford BioDynamics Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

