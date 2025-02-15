Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 498.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

