Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.5% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 239,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

COWZ stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.