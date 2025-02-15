Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $212.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $221.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $165.20 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

