Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.12 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.83). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.81), with a volume of 1,005 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £64.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.95.

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Palace Capital had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 164.89%. Analysts predict that Palace Capital Plc will post 14.477562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

