Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.180-3.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.760-0.770 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Susquehanna upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $217.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.40 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.50 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $193.50 to $224.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

PANW opened at $200.03 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day moving average of $181.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 32.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $89,532,411.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,214,409.80. This trade represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 336,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $65,081,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,643,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,730,831.62. The trade was a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,458,864 shares of company stock valued at $269,397,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

