Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 169,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.25.
Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pasithea Therapeutics
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.