Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 169,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

