Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $132.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.23.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Paychex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paychex Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Paychex by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 12.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex has a one year low of $114.72 and a one year high of $151.72.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.