PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 74.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

