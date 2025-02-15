Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and traded as high as $56.35. Pershing Square shares last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 29,672 shares.

Pershing Square Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

