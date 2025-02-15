PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.89 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 18.88 ($0.24). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 6,862 shares trading hands.
PHSC Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.85.
PHSC (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PHSC had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 7.29%.
PHSC Company Profile
PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.
