Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.98. 13,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 12,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

