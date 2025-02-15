Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $213.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of -474.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $214.64.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total transaction of $8,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $19,507,703.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,105. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

