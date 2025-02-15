Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.330 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.13-3.33 EPS.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

