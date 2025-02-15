Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 17.6% – Here’s Why

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 1,147,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 223,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
