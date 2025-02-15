Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Issues Earnings Results

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Precision Optics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ POCI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Precision Optics news, Director Peter V. Anania sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,990. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

