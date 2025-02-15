Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Procore Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 16.5 %

NYSE:PCOR traded up $12.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.48. 4,580,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,668 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $190,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,092.80. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 7,914 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $564,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,153.28. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

