ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS – Get Free Report) shot up 18.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.12. 163,409 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Trading Up 10.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.
About ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.