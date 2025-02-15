ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. 12,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.78% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

