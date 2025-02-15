ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. 12,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.78% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.