Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Proximus Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of Proximus stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Proximus has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Proximus’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

