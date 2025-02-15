PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Shares Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

