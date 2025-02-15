PUREfi Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $122.91 and a one year high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average of $188.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

