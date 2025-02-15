PUREfi Wealth LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

