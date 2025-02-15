PUREfi Wealth LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

