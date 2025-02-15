Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $266.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $184.84 and a 52 week high of $270.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.