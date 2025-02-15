Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,178 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVE stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $175.71 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

