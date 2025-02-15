Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 72,688 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $106.51 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day moving average is $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $485.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

