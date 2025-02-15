Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 310 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quaero Capital S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 2.3% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total value of $1,246,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,564 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $994.82.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

Equinix stock opened at $933.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $935.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $894.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.