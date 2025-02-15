QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Elias Nader Sells 2,843 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 2,843 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $19,190.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,798.75. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, December 5th, Elias Nader sold 8,711 shares of QuickLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $64,374.29.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 730,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 230,379 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $2,192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of QuickLogic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

