Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 122,027 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 6.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $52,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

