Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $416.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.95 and its 200 day moving average is $386.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

