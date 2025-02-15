Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Berry Global Group stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $70.25. 617,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,934. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,526,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,882,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,756 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,950,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

