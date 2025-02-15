Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $985.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,073.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $969.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,725.40. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,257 shares of company stock worth $23,579,376. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

