Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Boeing stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $184.52. 5,037,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,716,679. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $208.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

