Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $250.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $244.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Shares of RSG opened at $230.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $232.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Republic Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Republic Services by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

