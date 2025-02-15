Rhumbline Advisers Has $183.33 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 875.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277,989 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $183,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $82.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

