Rhumbline Advisers Sells 37,250 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,195,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $435,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

