Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,430 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,791,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $335,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.38 and a 200 day moving average of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $158.90 and a 12 month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

