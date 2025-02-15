RLI Corp. Announces 50th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increase

On February 13, 2025, RLI Corp. (“RLI”) declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock, marking the company’s 50th consecutive year of dividend increases. The approved dividend amount is $0.15 per share, a 3.4% rise from the previous quarter. This dividend will be payable on March 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2025.

Get alerts:

A press release issued by RLI states that the company has consistently elevated its dividends for half a century. With an indicated annual dividend of $0.60 and a closing stock price of $74.63, the current dividend yield would stand at 0.80%.

RLI Corp.’s President & CEO, Craig Kliethermes, expressed pride in achieving this significant milestone, emphasizing the dedication to enhancing shareholder value and the robustness of RLI’s business model.

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer catering to niche property, casualty, and surety markets. The company, committed to providing exceptional service and deep underwriting expertise, serves commercial and personal lines customers across the nation. RLI’s subsidiaries, including RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company, and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company, maintain an A+ “Superior” rating from AM Best Company. RLI has a track record of paying and augmenting regular dividends for 50 consecutive years and generating underwriting profits for 29 consecutive years.

For more information on RLI Corp., kindly visit www.rlicorp.com.

Contact:

Aaron Diefenthaler

Chief Investment Officer & Treasurer

309-693-5846

[email protected]

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read RLI’s 8K filing here.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles