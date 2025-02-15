Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,541 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $35,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,303,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,419,096.29. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 2.8 %

HGTY opened at $10.04 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

