Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 13% – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 758,729,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 947% from the average session volume of 72,461,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
