Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) was down 13% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 758,729,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 947% from the average daily volume of 72,461,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Down 13.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
